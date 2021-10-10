Four militants neutralised in Manipur's Hingojang

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 4 militants neutralised in Manipur's Hingojang.

On Sunday, around four insurgents were neutralised by the security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang. The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday (October 9).

The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.

"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.

The operation is still underway and further details are awaited in this regard.

Latest India News