Assam: 5 people dead after militants set seven trucks on fire

At least 5 people were killed in Assam after some militants set ablaze seven trucks in near Dismao village on Umrangso Lanka road in Dima Hasao on Thursday night. A group of suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army militants opened fire at the trucks lined up in the Rangerbeel area, around 5 km from the Diyunmukh police station, on Thursday night, they said.

Two truck drivers were shot dead, while three others were burnt to death when their vehicles were set ablaze by the militants, police said. The trucks were carrying coal from Umrangshu in Dima Hasao to Lanka in Hojai district, they said.

Combing operations were launched to nab the militants, police said. A senior district police officer said that security was beefed up in the area.

The truck owners claimed that the militants demanded money from them. They urged the authorities to ensure adequate security.

Speaking to ANI on condition of anonymity, an Assam Police officer said, "Unknown miscreants set fire to atleast seven trucks near Diyungbra area in Dima Hasao. Police rushed to the spot and recovered five dead bodies that were found burnt at the spot."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details awaited.

