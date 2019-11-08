Image Source : FILE Four men involved in over 100 cases of burglary, theft held in Delhi

Four men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of burglary and theft were arrested near Mayur Vihar Extension, police said on Friday.

Those arrested were identified as Sheikh Saifuddin (25), Wasim Akram (24) and Anwar (35), all residents of Jahangir Puri, and Mumtaz (25), a resident of Bhalswa.

The matter came to light after an incident of burglary in Pushp Vihar was reported at Saket police station, police said.

During investigation, it was found that similar type of burglaries were being carried out in nearby colonies over the past few days, they said.

Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Mayur Vihar Extension last week and intercepted their vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

But when signalled to stop, the accused opened fire at police personnel and tried to flee, he said, adding that the four men were arrested after a brief exchange of fire.

"The accused confessed of committing several burglaries in Pushp Vihar, Lodhi Colony and nearby areas. They would usually enter the colony in the afternoon and break into the houses that were vacant," the DCP said.

The four men also disclosed the name of a person who they used to sell the stolen articles, police said, adding that efforts were being made to nab him.

A car, one country-made pistol along with two live cartridges, two cutters and a screw driver were seized from their possession, police said.