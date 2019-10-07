Monday, October 07, 2019
     
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised

Rawat was admitted to Max hospital in Dehradun in the early hours when he felt some dizziness, his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said.

Dehradun Published on: October 07, 2019 19:28 IST
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised in Dehradun early on Monday after he complained of dizziness.

Rawat was admitted to Max hospital here in the early hours when he felt some dizziness, his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said.

"Check-ups of a routine nature were conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," Kumar said, adding he will be discharged soon.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met the former chief minister at the hospital to enquire about his health.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance Secretary Amit Negi, he also prayed for his speedy recovery.

