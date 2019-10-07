Durga Puja with a difference: Good Samaritan Pappu Yadav distributes food, water in flood-hit Patna

Former MP Pappu Yadav's Durga Puja was quite different. Working like a Good Samaritan, Pappu Yadav helped thousands of affected people across the waterlogged Patna as he distributed essentials to them.

Pappu Yadav, chief of the Jan Adhikar Party, has been distributing food, drinking water, clothes and even items used for performing rituals during the ongoing Durga Puja.

He told IANS that it was his duty to help people in time of crisis.

"I have been doing my duty for people. I did whatever possible with my limited resources and from contribution of people who came forward to handover donations in cash and kind for the water logged victims," he said, adding that this was his kind of "puja".

"I have decided to focus on organising medical camps after the water recedes. This is more important for me now than visiting Puja pandals," he added.

Last week, he led a team of party workers through dirty, foul-smelling stagnant water of 4-5 feet, to personally visit some of the affected people who were trapped inside their houses in the capital city's worst hit Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Kadam Kuan, Patliputra colony and the Bazar Samiti areas.

He also used a JCB machine and tractor to help the people which hit the headlines of local dailies and news channels.

The former MP provided relief materials to the caretakers, drivers and security guards at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajendra Nagar.

The Deputy Chief Minister and his family members were rescued by an NDRF team last week but he left his caretakers, drivers and security guards behind.

Pappu Yadav also provided relief materials to Sushil Modi's neighbours which only added to the exposure of the state government's neglect in helping the residents of the city.

Ruling NDA leaders, Union Ministers and state ministers have disappointed the waterlogged victims, who have been expressing their anger by protesting against them.

Even opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders including former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav have neither visited the victims or provided any relief material.

Pappu Yadav's official website has termed him "Sewak Pappu Yadav", who is living for the common man and helping the helpless.

Pappu Yadav is a five-time MP from the Madhepura and Purnea Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was defeated from Madhepura.

(With IANS inputs)