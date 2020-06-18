Image Source : PTI Former Gujarat MLA Pabubha Manek tries to attack Morari Bapu

Former BJP MLA Pabubha Manek attacked spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday. According to Manek, Bapu made controversial remarks about Lord Krishna.

In a video, an angry Manek was seen rushing towards Bapu, who was addressing the media at the Circuit House after visiting the Dwarkadheesh temple.

Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam, who was sitting next to Bapu, and another person intervened quickly and took Manek away before he could get near the preacher.

While the incident took place in front of media and was captured by TV cameras, news agency PTI reported that Manek later claimed later that he had no intention to attack the spiritual leader and was "mis-understood."

Recently, the Gujarat High Court set aside Manek's election from Dwarka for submitting a faulty nomination form.

Meanwhile, Bapu released an emotional video on social media apologising to Krishna devotees and said that the whole world is his family.

