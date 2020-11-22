Ex-Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig arrested in IMA Ponzi scam

Image Source : INDIA TV Ex-Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig

Former Karnataka MLA and cabinet minister Roshan Baig arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday, in the IMA Ponzi scam. With this, Baig becomes the first politician to be arrested in connection to the 4,000 crores I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam. Baig has been sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a special court by the CBI.

Earlier, the investigation agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against the government and police officers in the case.

Last year on July 16, the special investigation team probing the multi-crore IMA Jewels ponzi scam detained Congress MLA Roshan Baig when he was about to board a chartered plane from the Bengaluru international airport.

Baig, the MLA from Shivajinagar, was suspended from the Congress for his alleged anti-party activities as he had rebelled against the party leaders.

