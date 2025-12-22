Former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal shoots self in Punjab's Patiala; condition critical Amar Singh Chahal, retired Inspector General of Police, is one of the accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in Faridkot.

Patiala:

Former Punjab IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Patiala on Monday, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

The circumstances leading to the incident are not yet clear. However, police said a note recovered from the spot points to severe financial losses and mental distress caused by online fraud. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and verify the contents of the note

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said that a police team rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the shooting, and Chahal was immediately taken to the hospital. His condition remains critical, and doctors are making every effort to save him.

Accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases

Chahal, retired Inspector General of Police, is one of the accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing cases in Faridkot.

In 2023, the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by additional director general of police LK Yadav filed a chargesheet in the case against several police officers, including Chahal, as well as former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. While there has been no official confirmation of his death, his condition remains critical.

(Report: Indrapal Singh)

