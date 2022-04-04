Rahul Gandhi's aide Ashok Tanwar who joined TMC last year quits, to join Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @TANWAR_INDIAN / PTI (EDITED) Ashok Tanwar to join Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

Former Haryana Congress chief and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Ashok Tanwar who had joined the Trinamool Congress in November last year has decided to serve his ties with Mamata Banerjee's party. Ashok Tanwar is set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ashok Tanwar's decision to join the AAP is seen as a big boost to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Haryana. He will join the AAP in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

Tanwar represented Sirsa parliamentary constituency (Haryana) in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He, however, lost in 2014 to INLD's Charanjeet Singh Rori.

Tanwar, the convenor of Apna Bharat Morcha (a political outfit he floated to give an alternative for raising issues), served as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee from 2014 to 2019. Tanwar had also served as the president of the Indian Youth Congress and NSUI. He was the youngest person to become the president of the Indian Youth Congress.

Joining of Tanwar is expected to come as a shot in the arm of the AAP with the party working on the expansion of its base in Haryana in view of the assembly polls in 2024. Several local leaders from the Congress, BJP and other parties recently joined the AAP since the party's landslide victory in Punjab.

