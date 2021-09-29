Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamool Congress

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from the Congress, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata on Wednesday. He joined the party in presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders such as Sougata Ray and Subrata Mukherjee.

"At the outset, I must say I am a Congress man. I have same ideology and principles. Today when I am joining the TMC, my dream is to bring together this Congress family. I should try to ensure that the Congress family is again united. My main aim is to defeat the BJP," Faleiro said.

Earlier in the day, Faleiro along with a few other Congress leaders from Goa met TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Faleiro, who previously served two terms as a Chief Minister of Goa, submitted his resignation on Monday as an MLA to the Speaker of Goa Assembly ahead of state Assembly elections next year.

Luizinho Faleiro is the second Congress leader outside West Bengal who will be joining the TMC. He was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of North-Eastern states.

Earlier, former Congress MP from Assam's Silchar and ex-president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev had joined the TMC in August this year. She has been assigned to look after TMC's affairs in Tripura.

A month later Sushmita Dev was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal.

ALSO READ: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief, four more quit in solidarity

Latest India News