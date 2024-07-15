Monday, July 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Flood situation: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, UP, Gujarat, assures central help

Flood situation: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, UP, Gujarat, assures central help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke to CMs of Assam, UP, Gujarat, assured them of all possible assistance from the Central government to tide over the situation.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2024 16:06 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Home Minister
Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to review the flood situation in their respective states. The home minister assured them of all central help to deal with the flood menace. 

While speaking to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the telephone, he enquired about the flood situation in the state. The Assam CM briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation. He also informed him about the steps taken so far in Assam.

Shah speaks to Yogi

Shah in conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation in the state due to rising water levels in rivers following heavy rains.

The home minister reviewed the flood situation in Gujarat in a conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Gujarat is also reeling under flood threats due to heavy rains.

Flood situation in Assam

Several parts of Assam, including Assam's Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts have been reeling under floods. So far 109 people lost their lives in Assam in floods and rain-related incidents. More than 5,97,600 people were affected by floods in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,500 villages in 22 districts were affected by floods and many persons were killed in rain-related incidents.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Maharashtra: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar ahead of Assembly polls | What did he say after meeting?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement