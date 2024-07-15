Maharashtra: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar ahead of Assembly polls | What did he say after meeting?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday (July 15) called on Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence, triggering speculations over his next possible move just months ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He was among the 40 MLAs who had switched sides in July last year and wanted to contest Lok Sabha polls from Nashik in 2024, but the seat was held by Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Ajit Pawar sent his wife Sunetra Pawar, who lost general elections from Baramati to Supriya Sule, to Rajya Sabha. Bhujbal wanted to be sent to Rajya Sabha.

Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar

Earlier today, the NCP leader met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and discussed the OBC reservation issue in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Bhujbal said that he did not meet Pawar “as a minister or an MLA and did not come with any political issue either”.

Citing his conversation with the NCP-SP chief, the NCP leader said, “You had taken a stand regarding the OBC community. You had taken the initiative for reservation for the OBCs of the state. You should take responsibility, there is tension among the communities in Maharashtra”.

Bhujbal said that Pawar told him he will speak to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the matter in the next few days.

What did Sharad Pawar tell Bhujbal?

Quoting Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal said, “Your minister met Manoj Jarange Patil, what assurance did he give him? I don’t know. You know the best about the condition of the community in the village and district, so you call a meeting, we will come to you. I myself will talk to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the next one or two days to discuss what should be done on the issue of reservation."

He said, "The tension over the reservation issue of OBC and Maratha community should be calmed down."

Sharad Pawar admitted that he will soon talk to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and include some ministers for the discussion, he said.

Bhujbal added that he had spoken to Praful Patel before visiting Pawar’s residence.