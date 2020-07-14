Flood-like situation in several Bihar districts, Koshi, Kamla, Baghmati flows near danger mark

Image Source : ANI Locals of villages in five panchayats of Kusheshwar block have moved to safer places after flooding in Kamla River triggered due to rainfall.

Flood-like situation prevailed in several Bihar districts as river Koshi, Kamala, Bagmati and others continued to flow above danger level due to heavy rain in the state and higher areas in bordering Nepal. Darbhanga district, which borders Nepal was precariously placed as water inundated several villages as people were forced to flee to higher places on boats. Local administration was seen preparing for the situation. Engineers and district officials also made a quick dash to Kamala Balan's flood-prone areas to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Darbhanga district has issued alerts over heavy rain. The DM urged the people to stay safe since 80 per cent of the district's population lives near the rivers.

Villagers start community kitchen in affected areas

Several teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed in the affected areas. Some villagers from Narkatiya and Bahri Jagdish Kot villages came forward and established a community kitchen to provide food to the people.

