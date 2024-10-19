More than 20 flights of multiple airlines receive bomb threats on Saturday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

More than 20 flights of multiple Indian airlines received bomb threats since Saturday morning, according to sources. The sources said that flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air received the threats on Saturday.

Among them, five IndiGo flights made emergency. These flights were both domestic and international. Three of them landed at the Delhi Airport. The IndiGo flights that received bomb threats were:

6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul

6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul

6E 108 operating from Hyderabad Chandigarh

6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai

6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi

Bomb threat to Vistara flight

A Vistara flight travelling from Udaipur to Mumbai also received a bomb threat on Saturday. Vistara said that shortly before landing, flight UK 624 en route to Mumbai from Udaipur had a security concern and upon landing at the Mumbai airport, the plane was taken to the isolation bay for mandatory checks.

Earlier on Friday, three international Vistara flights received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes and one of the flights was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.

Bomb threat to Air India Express

Moreover, Air India Express flight number IX-196 also received a bomb threat on Saturday at 12:45 am. The flight with 189 passengers onboard made a safe emergency landing at the airport at 1.20 am, an official said. The plane was checked thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found, he said. Notably, the bomb threats to flights have increased in the week. In the past few days, more than 40 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.

(With PTI Inputs)