Five Maoists killed in Andhra Pradesh gunfight

Five Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near Gummirevulu village in Gudem Kotha Veedhi block.

The exchange of fire took place when personnel of anti-Maoist force, Greyhounds, and the Special Protection Force (SPF) came face to face with the Maoists during the combing operations in the agency area.

Following the gunfight, bodies of five Maoists were recovered. Arms and kitbags were also recovered from the spot.

There were no reports of any casualties on the police side.

The forces launched the joint operations against those who escaped in the forests.

The combing operations were being carried out in the region in view of the ongoing anniversary celebrations by the Communist Party of India-Maoist.

The banned outfit had announced anniversary celebrations from September 21 to 28.

The gunfight occurred a day before the first anniversary of the killing of then Andhra Pradesh Assembly member Kidari Sarveswara Rao in the same district.

The MLA belonging to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former MLA Siveri Soma were gunned down by the Maoists in Araku area on September 23, 2018.

ALSO READ: Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

ALSO READ: Maoists kill colleague on suspicion of being police informer