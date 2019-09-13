Image Source : FILE Maoists kill colleague on suspicion of being police informer

Members of a Maoist outfit have killed a colleague suspecting him to be a police informer in Munger district of Bihar, police said on Friday.

The body of the Maoist, identified as that of Dinesh Koda, with his throat slit was found in Satdharba jungle around 10 PM on Thursday, Munger Superintendent of Police

Gaurav Mangla said.

A Maoist pamphlet was found near the body which said that Koda had to pay the price for being a police informer and misappropriating 'levy' money collected for the CPI(Maoist).

