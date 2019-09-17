Image Source : FILE Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Tuesday.

According to police, Shekahra Ganju, the wanted Maoist, was arrested from the Jajwaria village in Chatra district in a joint operation of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Ganju was said to have been running a terror network in three districts of the state.

