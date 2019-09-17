Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

According to police, Shekahra Ganju, the wanted Maoist, was arrested from the Jajwaria village in Chatra district

IANS IANS
Ranchi Published on: September 17, 2019 15:51 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Wanted Maoist arrested in Jharkhand

 A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Tuesday.

According to police, Shekahra Ganju, the wanted Maoist, was arrested from the Jajwaria village in Chatra district in a joint operation of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Ganju was said to have been running a terror network in three districts of the state.

ALSO READ | Maoists kill colleague on suspicion of being police informer

ALSO READ | FIR against cops, CRPF for 3-yr-old's death

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story3-judge Bench to hear SC/ST Act order review plea on Wednesday Next StoryYogi to flag off Tejas Express on Oct 4  