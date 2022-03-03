Five killed in accident on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram

Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Police said the 5 victims, all male, in the car were travelling towards Rajasthan.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Gurugram Updated on: March 03, 2022 13:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE)

Highlights

  • Five men were killed when a car rammed into a truck on Delhi-Jaipur highway near Binola village
  • The accident took place between Celerio car and a truck when the car crashed into truck from behind
  • All 5 passengers of the car died on the spot, police said

Five men were killed when a car rammed into a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Binola village on Thursday (March 3), police said. 

The accident took place at around 2:00 am between a Celerio car and a truck when the car crashed into the truck from behind. 

All five passengers of the car died on the spot, police said. 

After getting information, police reached the spot and managed to recover the bodies. 

Police said the five victims, all male, in the car were travelling towards Rajasthan.

Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Gajender Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, "We are trying to identify the deceased." 

He said the car's number plate had Rajasthan registration. 

(With agencies inputs) 

