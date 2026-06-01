Government clears five names for appointment as Supreme Court judges: Know who they are

New Delhi:

As many as five judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court in a recent set of judicial elevations. The appointments were formally notified by the Law Ministry on Monday morning. Among those elevated is Justice Sheel Nagu, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His parent High Court is the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, presently the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, has also been elevated. His parent High Court is the High Court of Jharkhand.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, whose parent High Court is the High Court of Delhi, has also been elevated to the top court.

Justice Arun Palli, serving as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has likewise been elevated for appointment to the Supreme Court. His parent High Court is the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a notable move, Venkita Subramani Mohana, a senior advocate practising in the Supreme Court of India, has also been elevated to the Supreme Court Bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium, during its meetings held on May 22 and May 27, recommended these names for elevation. The proposal was forwarded to the Union Government for further processing and approval.

The move marks a significant expansion of the Supreme Court bench with experienced judges from different high courts across the country. The newly appointed judges are expected to take oath soon, after which they will formally assume charge at the Supreme Court.

Cabinet approves increase in Supreme Court judge strength

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to raise the number of sanctioned judges in the Supreme Court. The approved increase was intended to expand the strength from 33 to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice.

The decision was taken earlier this month as part of efforts to strengthen the judicial system and improve the functioning of the apex court. The move is intended to help the Supreme Court deal more effectively with its workload.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Collegium recommends five names for elevation as apex court judges