Supreme Court Collegium recommends five names for elevation as apex court judges

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the strength of the country’s highest judicial institution, the Supreme Court Collegium, during its meetings held on May 22 and May 27, recommended the elevation of five distinguished legal luminaries as judges of the top court.

The recommendations include four sitting Chief Justices of various High Courts and one eminent Senior Advocate practicing before the Supreme Court.

Among those recommended is Justice Sheel Nagu, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His parent High Court is the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, presently the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, has also been recommended for elevation. His parent High Court is the High Court of Jharkhand.

The Collegium has further recommended Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, the Chief Justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, whose parent High Court is the High Court of Delhi.

Justice Arun Palli, serving as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has likewise been recommended for appointment to the Supreme Court. His parent High Court is the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a notable recommendation, V Mohana, a senior advocate practising in the Supreme Court of India, has also been proposed for elevation to the Supreme Court Bench.

The Collegium’s recommendations will now be forwarded to the Union Government for further processing and approval before the appointments are formally notified.

Cabinet approves increase in strength of SC judges

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the judiciary, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month approved a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India.

The expansion is expected to improve the court’s efficiency, reduce pendency of cases, and accelerate the delivery of justice across the country. Expenses related to salaries, staff, and infrastructure will be funded through the Consolidated Fund of India.

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