34 seconds of horror: Toddler killed after mother rejected accused's marriage proposal in Firozabad

New Delhi:

A shocking murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad has triggered outrage after a one-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly killed by a relative who, according to police and family members, was upset after his marriage proposal to the child's mother was rejected. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Yadav Colony and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Police said the accused allegedly took the toddler away on the pretext of buying him a toffee before killing him and abandoning the body outside the house. A murder case has been registered on the complaint of the child's grandmother, and teams have been deployed to trace the accused.

How the dispute began

According to the family, the child's mother, Rati Devi, originally from Bamai village in Araon, married Sumit Kumar of Badaun in February 2024. She gave birth to her son Aarav on November 3, 2025. However, due to marital differences, she had been living at her parental home for the past five months.

During this period, Viraj alias Jitendra Pathak, a cousin of her husband from Shekhupur in Badaun, allegedly became close to the family. Family members claimed he initially gained their trust by offering support in legal proceedings related to Rati's dispute with her husband. Later, he allegedly proposed marriage to her. The proposal was rejected.

Rati later told police that Viraj had been calling her for nearly three months. She alleged that he frequently spoke against her husband and claimed he would help her fight for justice. Recalling the events, she said, "We had no idea that the man pretending to help us fight for our rights would turn into an executioner and take away my child."

Child allegedly taken away and killed

On Saturday, Rati and her mother Pinki Devi had travelled to Shikohabad to seek legal advice regarding a case against her husband. Since their meeting with an advocate was scheduled for the evening, they were staying at the home of Pinki's friend Pushpalata in Yadav Colony.

According to the family, Viraj also reached the house and again pressured Rati to divorce her husband and marry him. When both mother and daughter refused, he allegedly took little Aarav outside on the pretext of buying him a toffee.

Police said the accused allegedly took the child around 50 metres away to a deserted stretch of road at about 2:30 pm. He then allegedly slammed the toddler onto the ground eight times in quick succession for about 34 seconds. The child suffered fatal injuries during the attack. After the incident, the child's body was allegedly brought back and left outside the house gate before the accused fled. About 10 minutes later, family members discovered the bloodied body.

CCTV footage and investigation

Residents gathered after hearing the family's cries and checked CCTV cameras installed nearby. According to police and witnesses, the footage showed disturbing visuals of the accused repeatedly throwing the child onto the road. The video quickly became a crucial piece of evidence in the investigation.

Family members told investigators that the accused had become obsessed with marrying Rati. According to police and relatives, he allegedly believed the presence of Aarav was one of the reasons she would not agree to marry him. They further claimed he suspected that despite the ongoing dispute, Rati and her husband could eventually reconcile for the sake of their son. Investigators are examining these claims as part of the probe.

At the hospital, doctors declared the child dead. The incident has left the family devastated. Rati's mother Pinki Devi works at a private school, while the family said much of their financial support came from Rati's maternal uncle Dheeraj Sharma, who lives in Bharthana, Etawah.

Police said forensic teams visited the scene, collected evidence and seized the CCTV footage. Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said, "A case has been registered against the accused under serious charges of murder. Police teams are conducting raids in Badaun and other possible locations to arrest him. He will be behind bars soon."

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