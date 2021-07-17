FIR lodged against BJP MLA’s son for firing in air

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL BJP MLA's son had fired in the air during a plantation drive in Ganoli village under the Loni police station area.

An FIR has been lodged against a son of BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar for allegedly firing in the air, police said on Friday. Naresh was booked under section 30 of the Arms Act and section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

He had fired in the air during a plantation drive in Ganoli village under the Loni police station area, police said, adding the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Investigation revealed that the pistol, from which he fired the rounds, was provided to Naresh by officer of the forest department Ashok Kumar who was present there, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

Police said a notice has been sent to the forest department in connection with the incident. Gurjar, who is an MLA from Loni, told PTI that some people who are not happy with his work made a fake video of his son.

The pistol seen in the video is a “toy gun” and it has been handed over to police for investigation, he said.

