Vidisha incident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vidisha: Rescue operation in progress after several people fell into a well during the rescue of a girl who had fallen into it, at Lal Patthar in Vidisha district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives after they fell into the well in the Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin those who lost their lives in the incident.

"Anguished by the tragedy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives," PMO India tweeted.

As many as eight bodies have been recovered from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha on Friday.

The incident took place when a rescue operation was going on to pull a child out of the well.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang had informed that 19 people have been rescued from the spot.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident. He also said that compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News