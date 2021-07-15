Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Madhya Pradesh: At least 15 people fall into a well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha

Madhya Pradesh: At least 15 people fall into a well in Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha

Several people have been injured after they fell into a well following the collapse of its wall in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 22:36 IST
Several people injured after falling into a well in Madhya
Image Source : ANI

Several people injured after falling into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha. 

At least 15 people have been injured after they fell into a well in the Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha as people had gathered around the wall of well when it collapsed, on Thursday.

"Teams of NDRF & SDRF have left for the incident site from Bhopal. The district collector and SP are on the spot. I've directed guardian minister Vishwas Sarang to reach there," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The incident happened when a crowd gathered near the wall of the well to rescue the child who drowned in the well. But due to the increasing pressure of the crowd standing around the well, its wall collapsed that led to dozens of people fell into it.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

ALSO READAfter fight with husband, Ghaziabad woman tries to jump from 9th floor. What happened next

ALSO READ | 20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X