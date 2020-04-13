Fatehpur Sikri sealed after 26 coronavirus positive cases surface

Image Source : PTI Fatehpur Sikri sealed, cases in Taj city reach 135

The popular Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has been sealed after 26 positive cases of coronavirus were reported from the place on Sunday. Several others were screened by the health minister. Even as the Agra model of containment of COVID-19 has been widely applauded, the number of infected persons has gone up to 135. Thirty-one new positive cases were reported in the city on late Sunday evening. The other cases were from a local nursing home.

The total number of Tablighis found positive stood at 60. The number of samples tested was 2,264.

The district authorities have decided to go for institutional quarantine and mass sanitisation.

The local MP has already taken the lead to supplement municipal corporation's efforts by mobilising 50 tractors to spray sodium hydrochloride.

Civil society groups have mobilised volunteers and resources to distribute essentials, masks and PPE.

While the district authorities claimed they were fully geared for any eventuality people in many areas continued to complain about lack of food and medical care.

Also Read | Coronavirus in UP: 12 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Agra; state tally rises to 460

Also Read | Agra reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 92​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News