Coronavirus in UP: 12 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Agra; state tally rises to 460

As many as 12 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported from Agra in the last 24 hours taking the city total to 104. Agra has thus become the first city in Uttar Pradesh to notch up over 100 COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus cases in UP have risen to 460. No new cases have been reported from anywhere else in UP except Agra.

Forty-five people in the state have recovered from COVID-19 while 5 have succumbed to the disease.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown since the number of cases have increased not just in UP but across the country.

Earlier, UP government identified as many as 15 coronavirus hotspot districts in the state and declared containment zones in these districts.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 8,000-mark incuding 273 deaths.

