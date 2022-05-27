Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. He has been asked to appear before the agency in Delhi on May 31.

The ED is likely to grill him in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that is being probed by the agency.

The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at its headquarters here on May 31, an official said.

Earlier in 2020, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of Farooq Abdullah in connection with the case.

The 84-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED a number of times in the case. The ED had alleged that Abdullah 'misused' his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI sponsored funds could be laundered.

READ MORE: The Kashmir Files effect: 'Centre should appoint panel to find out truth', Farooq breaks silence

Latest India News