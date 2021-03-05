When Farooq Abdullah, Amarinder Singh danced to 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' song at a wedding | Watch

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV Farooq Abdullah, Amarinder Singh dance at a wedding in Chandigarh.

Politicians, who are often seen in a political slugfest, for a change were seen shaking a leg at a wedding function in Chandigarh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were seen dancing together in the presence of other guests during a wedding ceremony.

The occasion was the marriage of Amarinder's grand-daughter Seharinder Kaur which took place in Chandigarh.

A video has surfaced showing Farooq Abdullah dancing on 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’ and ‘Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi’, while also pulling Amarinder Singh to dance along with other guests. Take a look.

