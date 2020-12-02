Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goel hold talks with Amit Shah day after farmers say no to new panel

Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah to discuss farmers protest issue

A day after "inconclusive" meeting with farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goel on Wednesday reached Home Minister Amit Shah's residence as the deadlock over the crisis continues with representatives of 35 agitating organisations vowing to intensify the protest. The farmers' protest has entered the seventh day today as they continue to protest and demand revocation of the new farm laws. Not only they are staging sit-in protest at Delhi borders, the agitating farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border are also protesting with cattle. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are currently camping on Delhi border to press for their demand to including MSP in the new laws. Farmers fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise the agriculture sector.

Farmers, govt fail to break deadlock after 3-hour-long meeting

Earlier yesterday, a marathon meeting of farmer leaders and three union ministers, held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, ended without any resolution. The farmer unions rejected the government’s offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met. The 35 farmer leaders held a three-hour meeting with the ministerial delegation that included Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, after the Centre last night announced that it was advancing the talks earlier scheduled for Thursday (December 3).

Delhi borders shut as farmers stage sit-in protest

The national capital’s border points are under heavy deployment with concrete barriers and multi-layered barricades as farmers agitating against the Centre's new agri laws blocked the Delhi-Noida border. Hundreds of farmers has gathered at a Noida-Delhi border point, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.

The farmers remained at the Chilla border where multi-layered security has been deployed on both the Delhi as well as Noida side with police personnel in huge numbers, prohibiting the protestors from proceeding towards the national capital.

Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh has also been closed as precautionary measures, leading to heavy traffic jams in several parts of the city. With this, in total five border points, including Singhu and Tikri, have been closed due to the protest.

