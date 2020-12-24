Government again writes to farmer unions, invites them for next round of talks

Image Source : PTI Government again writes to farmer unions inviting them for next round of talks

The Centre on Thursday once again invited farmer unions for the next round of talks over new agri laws. Joint Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, Vivek Agarwal sent a letter to the unions wherein he stated that the government is ready to discuss all issues regarding new farm laws.

The fresh communication from the government's end comes a day after farmers in a written reply stated that they want a complete repeal of the laws. The government has asked the farmer unions to decide the date and time for the discussions, which will be held in Vigyan Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh Shiv Kumar Kakka said that the government should first create a conducive atmosphere before proceeding for the next level of talks. "We urge the government to create a conducive atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue. Even the Supreme Court has said that suspend implementation of farm laws. This will lead to a better environment to hold talks," Kakka said.

Govt writes to agitating farmers, asking them to decide the date and time for the next round of talks. "Govt is committed to reaching logical solutions of the issues raised by you," it reads. pic.twitter.com/tBglPwi8fs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end. However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appeared hopeful of protesting unions resuming dialogue with the government.

Tomar said the government will continue with reforms in the farm sector as they are still due in many areas, even as he reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over three new laws.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws. In an application seeking impleadment in the pending petition, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws promote corporate interest and are not concerned with the interest of farmers. The plea was filed through advocate AP Singh.

