Kisan Congress demands Rs 1 cr compensation for families of deceased farmers

The Kisan Congress on Friday wrote to Prime MInister Narendra Modi, accusing his government for the death of 22 farmers agitating against the three farm laws and demanded Rs one crore compensation to their family members.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kisan Congress Vice Chairman Surendra Solanki said, "For the last 23 days, the fasrmers have been agitating against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital braving chilly winter conditions."

He said that in the last 23 days, 22 farmers have lost their livers. "And the BJP is to be blamed for the death of the farmers," he said.

Solanki said that the farmers fulfil the needs of the 130 crore population of the country and their contribution to the gross domestic product is 15 per cent.

"The government should accept the demands of the agitating farmers in the country's interest and also announce Rs one crore compensation to the families of the farmers who died in the last 23 days," Solanki added.

