Farmers' protest at Delhi borders enters 24th day; traffic advisory issued

Raisen: Farmers watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modis speech on a screen during Kisan Mahasammelan, in Raisen, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The farmers' protest entered its 24th day on Saturday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government was willing to hold talks with farmers. Defending the new farm laws, the prime minister said they were in the works for decades and those who are opposing these laws now for gaining lost political ground were once votaries of the same reforms. The opposition parties were against the new laws as they were upset that he would get the credit, Modi said, adding that he did not seek any credit but nobody should mislead farmers.

Accusations such as the new laws will lead to the scrapping of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops were blatant lies, the prime minister said, addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode.

This comes after the Congress said the government should stop "deceiving and betraying" farmers and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to them for insulting those protesting against the recent farm laws by dubbing them as "anti-nationals".

In a press conference, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister is deceiving the farmers by meeting those in Madhya Pradesh through video-conferencing, instead of meeting those protesting in the cold at the doorstep of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police have issued alerts regarding road closures amid the farmers' protest

Chilla border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed

Tikri, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement

Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement

Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway/road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road

Commuters are advised to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH44

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

