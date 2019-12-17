Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
Fact Check: Video showing police shooting CAA protesters is not from Assam

A video circulating on social media shows police shooting at people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. 

New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 18:32 IST
Fact Check: Video showing police shooting CAA protesters is not from Assam

Protests are raging across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Several videos are doing the rounds on social media to further escalate the situation. But do not believe everything you see. A video circulating on social media shows police shooting at people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. 

The PIB Fact Checking Unit investigated the claims and found the video to be fake. The video was actually of a mock drill conducted by the Jharkhand Police two years ago. 

Assam has been on boil ever since Citizenship Amendment Act passed in the Parliament. Curfew was imposed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tinsukia and a few other cities on December 11. It was lifted on December 17 after situation improved. Though the landline-based internet services has been restored, suspension of mobile internet would continue till 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

