Trump says Putin is ready to end Ukraine war but personal animosity remains obstacle to diplomacy

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) talked about Russia-Ukraine war, and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to reach a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, but argued that deep personal animosity between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains the central obstacle to diplomacy. On his conversation with Putin, the US President said, "We had a great conversation. He is wanting to make a deal — and if Zelensky is wanting to make a deal, that would be very nice. The hold-up is two people that hate each other."

We have knocked out nine of their ships: Trump on Iran war

Talking about the strikes against Iranian tankers, US President Donald Trump said, "... We have knocked out nine of their ships; I would say that the attacks are caused by us — and you are going to see a lot more. We have taken out about nine of their tankers. Many of them are gone-zo."

The US President also talked about the Iran war and said, "I think the war will end immediately after the election... They are desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon...

"I am doing much more than a nuclear deal. There is a lot more than nuclear. We are going to have nuclear. That is 99.9, but there is going to be a lot of other things on the table that would not have been on the table three months ago," he said.

Trump says he is doing much more than a nuclear deal

Donald Trump said, "I am doing much more than a nuclear deal. There is a lot more than nuclear. We are going to have nuclear. That is 99.9, but there is going to be a lot of other things on the table that would not have been on the table three months ago."

Donald Trump said, "I think the war will end immediately after the election... They are desperate to try and affect the election so that we could get a nice, weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon... "

Just before departing for a Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump expressed optimism about the potential for a diplomatic resolution and added that the Russian president as willing to negotiate while placing the burden of momentum on both leaders.

With inputs from ANI

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