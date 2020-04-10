Face mask mandatory for outdoors in Gurugram (Representational Image)

The Gurugram district administration has made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks every time they step out of their homes. The violators will be booked under IPC section of 188 if they are found without wearing masks on roads or any other public places.

Amit Khatri, the district magistrate of Gurugram has issued a notification in this regard citing spikes in corona positive patients and violations of lockdown.

"It is applicable for every citizen, government officials and any other employees associated with essential services. It is also applicable on motorists too while driving private or government vehicles," Khatri said.

Khatri further said that government officials should also wear face masks on ground. They will be not allowed in meetings if they would not wear proper face masks.

Gurugram district has total 32 positive cases and 3 of them were discharged from hospital on Friday. With this, total 12 corona infected patients have been discharged now and 20 are admitted in different hospitals.

"As a preventive measure, we have declared containment zones in the areas where corona infected persons emerged. Till the time, sector 9A, Palam Vihar, sector 54 Nirvana Country, Sector 83 Emmar Palm Garden, Laburnum society, sector 39 and three villages namely Raipur, Pataudi (Helimandi) and Fazilpur are declared as containment zones after corona infected patients were found," Khatri said.

"The SDM of the areas will decide the area of containment zones. They will be assisted by area ACP and SHO of Gurugram police," Khatri said.

As per the guidelines issued on Thursday, the 3 km area from the houses of corona infected persons will be declared as containment zones.

"Containment zone is progressive process, hence, we have decided to access the situation in every 5 days," Khatri added.

