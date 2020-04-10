Telangana becomes the latest state to make mask mandatory outdoors

Image Source : PTI Medics interact with an Indonesian tourist at COVID-19 helpdesk, in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital, Monday, March 16, 2020 (file photo)

Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in public spaces in Telangana, the latest state in the country to implement the order. An advisory issued by the state government on Friday ordered the "implementation of mask-on policy on all levels in the state."

The advisory by the government comes barely hours after Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said through a video conference that wearing of a mask in public spaces wasn't a necessity, and people could use a handkerchief or a piece of cloth to cover their mouth.

While Delhi had made wearing of masks mandatory in public spaces on Wednesday, authorities in Uttar Pradesh announced the same set of rules for masks on Friday. In fact, Uttar Pradesh has said that strict action would be taken against those who were found violating the state government's new directive on masks.

Rajasthan, on its part, made the wearing of masks compulsory on Thursday.

Besides, Maharashtra and Punjab have also made it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors.

Telangana has recorded 442 cases of coronavirus, which have resulted in seven deaths till date.

Also read: Wearing mask not mandatory, one can do with handkerchief or cloth, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Latest India News