Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Extortion case: Court denies bail to Shahjahanpur woman's friend

Extortion case: Court denies bail to Shahjahanpur woman's friend

  A local court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sanjay Singh, a friend of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape. Sanjay Singh was booked in a case of extortion along with the woman and two others after they allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The woman is currently lodged in a jail.

PTI PTI
Shahjahanpur Published on: October 17, 2019 19:08 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Extortion case: Court denies bail to Shahjahanpur woman's friend

A local court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sanjay Singh, a friend of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape.

Sanjay Singh was booked in a case of extortion along with the woman and two others after they allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. The woman is currently lodged in a jail.

District Judge Shyam Babu rejected the bail plea of Sanjay, Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh said. He said earlier the court had rejected bail pleas of the law student and her friends Vikram and Sachin Sengar. The woman and her friends were booked in an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.

The four were booked under Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Chinmayanand is also lodged in jail under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape". Chinmayanand also faces charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. 

 
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHome-cooked food, separate cell: What Chidambaram wants in ED custody