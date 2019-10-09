Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Voice samples of Chinmayanand, student to be taken

Voice samples of Chinmayanand, student to be taken

Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh on October 4 had ordered that voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others be taken.

PTI PTI
Shahjahanpur Published on: October 09, 2019 13:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Voice samples of Chinmayanand, student to be taken

A police team on Wednesday took former union minister Swami Chinmayanand and the student who has accused him of rape to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for taking their voice samples.

"Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 6 am and the law student at about 9 am to FSL in the state capital for their voice test," Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

"Two separate teams of the police have taken them to Lucknow following court orders to take their voice samples," Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh on October 4 had ordered that voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others be taken.

The former Union minister, arrested by the SIT, was booked under section 376C, a charge short of rape, on the basis of the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman who

studies at a college run by his ashram.

The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint by the 72-year-old Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader.

ALSO READ | Court reserves order on SIT application seeking permission for voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand used to tear woman's clothes when she resisted: Counsel

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2 live mortar shells fired by Pakistan recovered in Jammu Next StoryPunjab Police team attacked during raids in Haryana  