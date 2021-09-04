Experts Committee to see how to make RTCs profitable: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Experts Committee to see how to make RTCs profitable: Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that a committee of experts will be set up shortly to work out ways and means to make Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) financially self-reliant as well as profitable.

In his address at a function organised by the KSRTC to felicitate 60 drivers who have put in "accident-free" service of 15 years, he said that he was aware of the difficult situation prevailing in all RTCs but exuded confidence that the "gloomy atmosphere" will definitely change for the better in the coming days.

"While analysing the cause for the difficult situation in the RTCs, the proposed committee will also suggest measures to make the RTCs profitable and financially self-reliant," Bommai said.

Stating that he was aware of the "intrinsic strength of the RTCs" to face challenges and tide over the crisis, the Chief Minister said the need of the hour is for capacity-building in them by enhancing professionalism and result-oriented approach among the officers and the staff.

"During Covid-19 crisis at the time of my predecessor B. S. Yediyurappa, the state government had released Rs 2,300 crore. Now, during my period, we have released Rs 108 crore. The state government is always ready to support the RTCs," Bommai said.

"The result-oriented approach and qualitative change in the mindset as well as work culture will enable the RTCs to become more effective as well as profit-making organisations."

Emphasising the need to improve the quality of day-to-day life of the staff, he said: "People have developed an emotional bonding with KSRTC. A bus means many things - journey, travel, etc... it also has a unique concept of inclusiveness as it offers space to everybody.. a bus is a symbol of eternal movement."

Saluting the drivers for their sense of commitment, devotion and dedication with which they perform their duty, Bommai said: "Our life is in your hands. We have immense faith in your professional capabilities and sincerity of purpose. I salute you for discharging your responsibilities in difficult and trying circumstances."

Latest India News