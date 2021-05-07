Expect easing up in Delhi's Covid-19 spike next week: Top scholar

Image Source : PTI Former Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Singh has predicted that Covid infections being reported in Delhi will show a perceptible easing up between May 10-15.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, former Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi University Dinesh Singh has hinted towards a good development. The leasing Mathematics Scholar has predicted that Covid infections being reported in Delhi will show a perceptible easing up between May 10-15. Singh has triangulated three sources of data and predicted that Delhi will see a perceptible easing up in the said dates.

By May 20 Delhi shall have calmed down in significant ways, Singh told IANS. He said Covid infections have eased in the last four days which is pointing to a similar trend.

To further ensure his claim, Singh also conducted telephonic interviews with 100 families. These subjects showed that almost everyone in these families has been infected and is now recovering decently. Despite some serious cases apart from the mild ones, there were no deaths reported amongst these families.

Singh has also noted a perceptible decline in ambulance sirens on the roads which also shows a decline in cases.

Keeping all these factors in mind, Singh predicts a decline in cases by May 10-15, and by May 20, there will be a significant decline.

There is some anecdotal evidence to show that doctors are corroborating that the affluent have been more affected by the Covid pandemic and more serious cases are being reported amongst the affluent.

Amid a spike in Covid cases in many parts of the country, the national capital received respite to some extent as the daily positivity rate was reported below 25 percent. The national capital reported 19,133 new Covid cases and 335 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was reported 24.29 percent, the lowest since April 15. Delhi had reported 20,960 new cases on May 5 with a positivity rate of 26.37 percent.

Delhi had reported the highest daily positivity rate – 36.2 percent on April 22. This is the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate has remained below 30 percent in the national capital.

On May 4, the capital had registered a positivity rate of 26.73 percent, on May 3, the positivity rate was reported at 29.56 percent, on May 2 it was reported at 28.33 percent while on May 1, it was 31.6 percent.

The above-mentioned statistics support Singh's theory as a significant decline in positivity rate can be spotted among recorded cases of four days.

(With IANS Inputs)

