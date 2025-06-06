Exclusive: 'Pakistan is a terrorist state, I keep its words at the tip of my shoe,' says Owaisi Owaisi said his meetings in Arab nations were productive and that leaders there took India's concerns seriously. The delegation was led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda.

New Delhi:

In an exclusive interview with India TV, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi shared key insights from his recent visit to Arab nations, where he said that he exposed Pakistan's support for terrorism. Owaisi was part of one of the seven all-party delegations sent abroad by the Indian government under a global outreach programme against cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack. He toured Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria. The delegation was led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda.

In the interview, Owaisi came down heavily on Pakistan, calling it a "terrorist state". He said, "When we blew up the runways of their airbase, they (Pakistan) got furious and retaliated by killing civilians in Poonch." He further revealed that the Pakistani Army participated in the Namaaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of the terrorists and even saluted them, calling it clear evidence of collusion between the military and terror groups.

Constructive dialogue with Arab leaders

Owaisi said his meetings in Arab nations were productive and that leaders there took India's concerns seriously. "Arab countries listened to us with seriousness and condemned the Pahalgam attack as barbaric," he said, adding that discussions with the Chairman of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs lasted over two hours.

He noted that many Arab leaders acknowledged Pakistan's duplicity and recognised India as a victim of terrorism. Owaisi also urged Arab countries to push for Pakistan's inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and halt financial aid being sent to it.

"Pakistan is not the contractor of Islam"

Taking a dig at Pakistan's religious posturing, Owaisi said, "Pakistan does not even understand the meaning of Islam. If it did, it wouldn't be promoting terrorism."

He also referred to the assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, accusing Pakistan of shielding her killers. "I keep Pakistan's words at the tip of my shoe," he remarked, underscoring his strong criticism.

Reaction to Rahul Gandhi's statement

Responding to a recent comment by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi said, "Rahul Gandhi is a senior leader of his party. His statement is his own concern." Referring to the ceasefire talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan, he added, "The ceasefire should have been announced by either India or Pakistan. It was not appropriate for Donald Trump to announce it."