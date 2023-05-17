Exclusive: Pakistan's big conspiracy to disrupt G20 meets in Kashmir exposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Exclusive: Pakistan's big conspiracy exposed, enemy's eye on Kashmir's G20 meetings

Exclusive: Major terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have planned a major terrorist attack inside Srinagar and Kashmir between May 15-20. Following which these organisations in Pakistan held a meeting at Rawalpindi which saw a participation ISI as well, reports said. In order to make this a success, infiltration from South Pir Panjal region has also started, reports added.

Action against local terrorist

A decision on the 'fidayeen' attack on the convoy of the security forces has been taken in the meeting. Also, the terrorists have planned an attack in Delhi to derail the G20 meet. In view of the G20, the terrorists are planning a grenade attack on the Indian security forces on the way from Banihal to Qazikund. Along with this, information has also been received that a terrorist named Farooq Ahmed Bhat along with 2 other Pakistani terrorists is planning to attack with the help of hybrid terrorists. However, the security forces have failed their plan by showing promptness and preparations are being made to arrest the local terrorists.

Security agency decoded Pakistan's plan

As per the sources, the terrorists are trying to collect information about government employees and soldiers engaged in G20 duty. Pakistan has assigned this task to Lashkar and TRF. The neighbouring country has also directed terrorists to plan attacks on non-local levels and big schools inside the valley to thwart the G20 in Kashmir. However, the security agency in India decoded Pakistan's plan. Along with this, vigilance is also being exercised in areas like Lolab and Handwara as there is a possibility of attacks.

Major duty assigned to Khan Baba

According to the exclusive information received by India TV, Pakistan's Plan 60 is ready. Under this, Pakistan wants to carry out a big terrorist attack by infiltrating about 60 terrorists into Kashmir. Pakistan has handed over its command to Khan Baba, a big terrorist in the Leepa area. Khan Baba is a senior commander in Hizbul Mujahideen and he is infamous for launching terrorists in Kashmir. He also trains the terrorists.

Pakistan's Leepa area is very close to the LoC and Pakistan is trying to infiltrate India's Navgaon with its 10 terrorists to carry out a big terrorist attack. Around 10 terrorists are present in the Sharda and Neelam areas which fall in front of the Machil and Keran sectors of Kashmir. 7-8 terrorists of JeM are hiding under the guise of the Pakistani army and are trying to infiltrate India with heavy weapons.

