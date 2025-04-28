Exclusive: From ceasefire violations to terror attacks, shocking data exposes Pakistan's plot India TV has obtained exclusive details concerning Pakistan and terrorist activities, which are important for you to know. This report covers several key aspects, including ceasefire violations and incidents of terrorism.

New Delhi:

Pulwama's cowardly attack has left the nation boiling with anger. The people's voice is clear: Pakistan must face a lesson they will remember for generations. Amidst this, India TV has obtained exclusive information revealing how many times Pakistan has violated the ceasefire since 2019, how often terrorists have struck, and how many were neutralised each year by Indian forces. Here’s the full account.

When and how many times did Pakistan violate the ceasefire?

According to an exclusive report from security agencies, there has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations compared to earlier years. However, over the past two to three years, Pakistan has once again started engaging in sporadic ceasefire breaches. As per the data, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 3,233 times in 2019 and 4,645 times in 2020. In 2021, the number dropped sharply to 595. Subsequently, there was only one ceasefire violation in 2022, two incidents each in 2023 and 2024, and so far this year, Pakistan has breached the ceasefire 14 times.

When and how many terrorists were killed along the LoC?

The Indian Army, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), is carrying out operations to eliminate terrorists. These operations are taking place from the Line of Control (LoC) to reception areas where terrorists meet their overground workers, as well as in populated regions.

According to exclusive information, seven terrorists were killed along the LoC in 2019. This number rose to 14 in 2020. In 2021, while attempting infiltration, 12 terrorists were neutralized. In 2022, the army eliminated 18 terrorists, 36 in 2023, and 19 in 2024. So far in 2025, 4 terrorists have been killed along the LoC. It is reported that all of these terrorists were being supported by the Pakistani Army and the ISI.

Know the figures of terrorist attacks

As per army reports, there were 173 terrorist incidents recorded in 2019. This number dropped to 142 in 2020, followed by 131 incidents in 2021 and 110 in 2022. However, in 2023, there was a significant decline in such activities, credited to the government's policies reaching every household in Kashmir. The number of incidents fell to 25 in 2023 and slightly increased to 27 in 2024. Although the number remains low this year, there is nationwide outrage over the recent attacks on tourists. So far in 2025, three terrorist incidents have been reported. The immediate priority is to neutralize these four terrorists along with others. Currently, around 60 terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, including 14 local Kashmiri youths, while the rest are Pakistani nationals.

Interior areas are the real challenge

The interior regions of Jammu and Kashmir continue to pose a major challenge for the army, particularly in South Kashmir, North Kashmir, and Central Kashmir. In these areas, terrorists are receiving significant support from overground workers, and the army is making ongoing efforts to dismantle these networks.

In 2019, the army neutralised 151 terrorists, and this number rose to 207 in 2020. In 2022, 169 terrorists were killed, followed by 165 in 2023. However, in 2024, the number dropped sharply to 48. So far in 2025, six terrorists have been eliminated. These figures include both infiltrating Pakistani terrorists and local militants. It is important to note that terrorists are struggling to recruit local Kashmiri youth. Meanwhile, according to various agency reports, around 25 girls are reported missing, though exact details are unclear. Additionally, the rapid spread of drug abuse in the valley remains a serious concern.

