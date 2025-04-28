Latest visual of terrorist attack in Pahalgam surfaces, horrifying scene captured in tourist's camera | Video A new video of the Pahalgam terror attack shows militants firing on tourists, captured by a tourist on a zip line, highlighting the brutality of the attack that killed 26 people.

New Delhi:

A chilling new video has emerged from the Pahalgam terror attack, capturing militants firing on unsuspecting tourists. The footage, filmed by a tourist enjoying a zip line ride during the attack, shows the horrifying events unfolding from above. Unaware of the imminent danger below, the tourist was filming his adventure, completely unaware that he was passing directly over the attackers.

In the video, militants can be seen opening fire on the crowd below, as people scramble for cover, some collapsing as they attempt to escape. The shooting creates a chaotic scene, illustrating the sudden and brutal nature of the attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 tourists in the Baisaran Valley area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tourist's camera captured a rare and disturbing perspective of the terror, as it filmed from above. The footage has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the scale of the tragedy and the terror inflicted on innocent civilians.

What Does the Video Show?

The video clearly shows people running for their lives, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the background. The tourist, completely unaware of the situation, continues to record the experience. Suddenly, the camera captures a man falling to the ground, apparently struck by a bullet. It’s evident that the man has been shot, highlighting the grim reality of the attack.

Details of the Pahalgam Attack

On April 22, 2025, a horrific terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives. The attackers targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, and before carrying out the massacre, they asked the victims their names and religion. Following this, they executed the tourists. In an especially gruesome act, the militants even made some men strip their pants to check their private parts to determine if they were Hindu or Muslim. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist group associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken a tough stance against Pakistan. The government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and reduced the number of staff at the Pakistani Embassy in India. Additionally, Pakistani nationals living in India have been ordered to leave the country.