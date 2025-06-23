Ex-CM YS Jagan Reddy named accused in fatal road accident case in Andhra Pradesh Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a road accident that occurred during his recent visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district. An elderly man, Singaiah, died after allegedly being run over by a vehicle in Reddy’s convoy.

New Delhi:

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a fatal road accident that occurred during his recent visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district, police officials confirmed on Sunday. Addressing a press conference, Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said the incident took place on June 18, when Reddy was travelling to Rentapalla to meet the family of a YSRCP leader who had died by suicide last year. His convoy was passing through the Etukuru bypass when the accident occurred.

According to police, an elderly man named Singaiah was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “After analysing various pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, drone visuals, and circumstantial material, it was found that the deceased was run over by the vehicle of the ex-Chief Minister,” SP Kumar said.

Initially, a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to causing death by negligence, was registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary. However, after further analysis, the case was modified to include Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (abetment) of the BNS.

Several others named in case

Along with Jagan Mohan Reddy, five others have been named as accused in the case:

Ramana Reddy, driver K Nageshwar Reddy, personal assistant YV Subbareddy, senior YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah, former MLA Vidadala Rajini, former Minister

“The names of these individuals have been included in the accused column. Legal action will follow as per due process and relevant provisions of law,” SP Kumar said.

(With PTI inputs)

