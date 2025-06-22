Elderly man killed after being hit by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur The details were disclosed in a joint press briefing by Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresta Tripathi and SP Satish Kumar. Authorities acknowledged that the convoy continued on its route without checking on the victim’s condition.

Guntur:

An elderly man lost his life on Wednesday (June 18) after being struck by a vehicle in the convoy of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The tragic incident occurred near the Lord Anjaneya temple on the National Highway in Etukuru village, Guntur district.

Victim identified as rally participant

The deceased, identified as Cheeli Singaiah, had reportedly arrived to participate in a political rally led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. The rally was part of a condolence procession from Tadepalli (Guntur district) to Sattenapalli (Palnadu district), held in memory of a YSRCP worker who had died by suicide following last year’s general election results.

The convoy vehicle allegedly did not stop post-collision

According to police officials, the vehicle from the convoy involved in the accident did not stop after hitting the victim. Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar confirmed that the vehicle bearing registration number 'A.P. 26 CE 0001' struck the man, who was left unattended until Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar facilitated his transport to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Top police officials confirm the incident

Case registered; probe underway

A formal police case has been registered, and an investigation is currently in progress. SP Satish Kumar assured the public that the matter would be thoroughly investigated based on merit and any complaints received. “We will take strict action,” he said, reaffirming that accountability would be established following due process.