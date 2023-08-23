ED raids Chhattisgarh CM advisor's premises, Bhupesh Baghel reacts | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Enforcement Directorate

Chhattisgarh: Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Raipur. Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter) Baghel launched a staunch attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and alleges them of sending teams of ED to the resident of Vinod Verma and Officer on Special Duty.

Baghel reacted

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

According to sources, the searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg. The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Paramilitary personnel were seen at residence of Vinod Verma

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in the state capital Raipur. The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities, according to sources.

