Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J&K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Vailoo in the Komernag area of the district early Tuesday following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces.

There are no reports of any casualties so far, he said.

