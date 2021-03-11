Full of insinuations, averments: Election Commission responds to TMC's letter on Mamata's Nandigram injury

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday responded to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) letter on the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured on Wednesday. The election commission in its response slammed the government saying, "It's unfortunate that it is full of insinuations and averments".

After Mamata's Nandigram injury incident, the Trinamool government had questioned poll body's move to transfer Bengal DGP Virendra, adding that the commission had failed to provide security to the chief minister.

Responding to TMC, Election Commission said, "Till such time the reports are available to the Commission, it will not be possible to draw any empirical conclusion let alone start linking it to the removal of earlier DGP Virender."

"Similarly, ADG (Law & Order) was also changed after considered application of mind by the Special Observers. When the elections have already been announced, it is not legally necessary or mandatory to consult the State government because these are normally temporary measures," ECI added.

Meanwhile, Dr Manimoy Bandopadhya, Director, SSKM Hospital, where Mamata is being treated, said, "A 6-member medical team re-examined CM again. She's responding well to treatment, improvement of her general well evident. However, she still has symptoms related to bony injuries of her left ankle for which she continues to receive treatment."

"She is now stable, but still has pain in her left leg. She will undergo X-Ray and CT scan again," said Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said. He, however, did not disclose any specific details about the CM's discharge date.

Banerjee is admitted to Ward No. 12 of the Woodburn building at the SSKM Hospital. The medical team formed to look after the CM comprises experts from neuro-medicine, neuro-surgery, orthopaedic, medicine, general surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, general medicine and anaesthesia departments, sources said.

Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in East Midnapore's Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She was rushed to Kolkata through a 'green corridor' for treatment on Wednesday night.

