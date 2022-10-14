Consultations underway about party manifestos; any poll promise must be explained: CEC Rajiv Kumar on freebies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Election Commission announced election dates for Gujarat polls on Friday.

Election commission on polls: The Election Commission on Friday declared the poll and result dates for the Gujarat elections. While announcing the dates, the commission also informed about new rules and decisions taken by it. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said there are consultations underway about party manifestos that host poll promises. The CEC mentioned that if a party makes any poll promise then they must explain how it can be fulfilled.

During the presser, the organisation also mentioned that social media will be monitored constantly and any fake news would be acted upon immediately. "The commission can take panel actions too," said the commission.

Elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12, the Election Commission announced on Friday. The counting of votes will be on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference here. The Commission did not announce the elections for the Gujarat assembly, the term of which ends on February 18, 2023.

Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said. The CEC said the Commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for Gujarat assembly.

There are 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus and 1,184 voters who are above 100 years of age. Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member assembly and the BJP had won a clear majority by winning 44 seats in the 2017 elections. The Congress managed to win 21 seats, Independents bagged two seats and the CPI(M) emerged victorious on one seat.

